Swanton Post: Highway Patrol Rescues Sexually Assaulted Missing 15-Year-Old Female Juvenile; 35-Year-Old El Salvadorian Male Charged With Abduction

SWANTON – On April 16, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued a missing juvenile while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lucas County.

Troopers stopped a 2013 Nissan Sentra traveling westbound on I-80 for a failure to move over violation. The vehicle was occupied by a female, 15, and a male, 35. Neither had identification or could speak English, and were determined to be of El Salvadorian descent. A Patrol translator responded to the scene to assist.

It was suspected, and later confirmed, the female had been sexually assaulted by the male subject. Through the investigation, it was determined the victim was being transported to Chicago, Ill. from Paterson, N.J. After positively identifying the victim, it was learned she had been entered into police databases as a missing juvenile from Paterson.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical care and further investigation. The Lucas County Juvenile Protective Services, along with the Lake Township Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the N.J . Division of Child Protection and Permanency, have been assisting in the investigation. The suspect was incarcerated with an abduction charge, with other charges pending, at the Lucas County Jail.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.