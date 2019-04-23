Four People Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Four individuals were recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Courtney Taylor, 23, of 618 Kear Rd., Van Wert, previously pleaded guilty to Theft. On January 12, 2017 to January 13, 2017, she took out a loan in another person’s name.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Taylor to 1 year of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $1,500 to the loan company, have no contact with the victim, and to call her probation officer once a month.

Failure to comply could result In Ms. Taylor spending 180 days In CCNO.

Wayne Dauwalter, address unknown, previously pleaded guilty to Trespass In a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On August 13, 2019, he trespassed in a home, when the homeowners were present.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Dauwalter to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no Contact with the victim, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, serve 96 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, not to change his residence without permission of his probation officer, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and to have a mental health assessment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Dauwalter spending 17 months in prison.

Terra Hall, 20, of 103 W. Garfield Ave, Swanton, pleaded guilty to Theft. On October, 20, 2018, she stole a firearm.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Hall to 2 years of community control and ordered her no pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $75.00, obtain her GED, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and successfully complete the Empower for Excellence Program, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Hall spending 10 months In prison.

Allen Pedigo, 27, of 2163 Croft St., Oregon, previously pleaded guilty to Theft. On July 17, 2018, he stole a blank check.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Pedigo to ten months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, court-appointed attorney fees, and pay restitution of $120 to the victim.

