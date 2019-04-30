Toledo Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Cocaine Possession

A Toledo man was sentenced on April 24, 2019, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Skyler Smith, 24, of 7437 Dorr Street, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. On November 22, 2018, he possessed Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Smith to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew, successfully complete the inpatient program, and any recommended aftercare at The Renewal Center.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Smith spending 11 months in prison.

