Two People Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two individuals were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haseiman.

On May 29, 2019, Jacob Ames, was sentenced. Mr. Ames is 31, and he previously pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, and two counts of Theft. On September 19, 2018, he possessed a motor vehicle that was stolen. On September 27, 2018 he stole coins out a two vehicles.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Ames to 10 months in prison for Receiving Stolen Property, and 180 days in CCNO for each count of Theft, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total of 10 months in prison.

On May 30, 2019, Kimberly Scaffe, was sentenced. Ms. Scaffe is 36, and at trial, she was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Theft of Drugs. On June 28, 2017 and July 2, 2017 to July 3, 2017, she stole Percocet.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Scaffe to 9 months for each count, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 9 months.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.