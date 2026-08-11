The 173rd Annual Henry County Fair runs August 13-20, 2026, at the fairgrounds in Napoleon, with gates opening at 7 a.m. daily. This year’s lineup includes Senior/Veterans Day on August 18 and Kid’s Day on August 19, along with livestock shows, tractor pulls, harness racing and a demolition derby to close out the week. General admission is $10, with free admission for children 12 and under.
173rd Annual Henry County Fair — Schedule Of Events
By Newspaper StaffUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
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