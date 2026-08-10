Napoleon Hotel Fire Suspect William Mohr Dies Awaiting Trial

Henry County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Napoleon Police Department, would like to inform the community of the death of the defendant, William F. Mohr. Mohr died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center from natural causes while in custody awaiting trial.

Mohr was the only viable suspect identified in connection with the Hotel Wellington fire. With his death, the investigation will be considered closed at this time.

The Napoleon Police Department and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office extend their condolences to those affected by this case and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation throughout the investigation.