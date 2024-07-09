1957 – Pulaski General Store

The Pulaski General Store on the southwest corner of Main and North streets in Pulaski is said to have been started as early as 1837. The original building was destroyed by fire in February 1890 and was replaced by the existing wooden frame structure. When the store’s last owners, Judson and Nancy Altaffer, closed its doors in April 1985, the Pulaski General Store was probably the longest-running business in the same location in Williams County. Carlton D. “Jack” and Hope Johnston owned the Pulaski General Store from 1938 to 1972. The Johnstons added a meat processing and storage facility to the store in 1946. This February 1957 vintage image of the Pulaski General Store is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.