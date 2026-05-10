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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1905 – Edgerton Maroons

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BASEBALL … Williams County residents have enjoyed playing and watching baseball games since the 1860s. Nearly every town and country crossroads fielded a team to participate in the national pastime. This colorized 1905 vintage image from the Kevin Maynard collection shows the Edgerton Maroons baseball team. None of the players are identified. The location is unknown, but there appears to be a lake in the background on the right. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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