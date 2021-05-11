2021 OHSAA Baseball Sectional Pairings

ARCHBOLD SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

DIVISION II

SECTIONAL FINALS

(7) Bryan @ (4) Wauseon 5pm on May 21

DEFIANCE SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

DIVISION III

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

(11) Delta @ (9) Patrick Henry 5pm on May 19

(13) Swanton @ (3) Lake 5pm on May 19

(14) Liberty Center @ (4) Archbold 5pm on May 19

(10) Van Buren @ (5) Evergreen 5pm on May 19

BRYAN SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

DIVISION IV

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

(10) Fayette @ (9) Edon 5pm on May 18

(8) Hilltop @ (5) North Central 5pm on May 18

(12) Stryker @ (7) Hicksville 5pm on May 18

(11) MVCD @ (6) Edgerton 5pm on May 18

SECTIONAL FINALS

North Central or Hilltop @ (4) Petttisville 5pm on May 20

Stryker or Hicksville @ (2) Montpelier on May 20