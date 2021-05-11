Dorothy Mohre (1933-2021)

Dorothy Ann Mohre, age 87, of Blakslee, Ohio, died at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. Mrs. Mohre was a 1951 graduate of St. James High School in Detroit, Michigan.

She worked alongside her husband, Mose, at Sam’s Place in Blakeslee and all other family restaurants throughout their entire married life. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee and a former member of the Blakeslee Town Council. She enjoyed being outside, floral gardening, mowing and her trips to the casino.

Dorothy Ann Mohre was born on July 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Everett and Dorothy (Baldwin) Ruhlman. She was married to Mose S. Mohre on Feb. 7, 1953, in Blakeslee and he preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2015.

Survivors also include her children, Sam (Cherie) Mohre, of Blakeslee, Bobby Mohre, of Blakeslee, Mary Sue (Kim) Miller and Julie Ann (Ken) Mohre-Mengerink, both of Coldwater, Michigan, Gary (Buffie) Mohre, of Blakeslee, and Randy (Abby) Mohre, of Blakeslee; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe Ruhlman, of Milford, Michigan; and one sister, Carol Davidson, in Arkansas.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Tyler Mohre; two brothers, Bill and Bobby Ruhlman; and two sisters, Virginia Muehlfeld and Mary Lou Ruhlman.

In keeping with Dorothy’s request, private family services were held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, with the Rev. Frederick Duschl officiating. Interment was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, 1215 S. Portland St., Bryan, Ohio 43506, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.