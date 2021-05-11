Charlene Gurwell (1950-2021)

Charlene M. Gurwell, age 71, of Ney, Ohio, passed away at 6:02 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital. Charlene retired from Airway. She enjoyed crafting, genealogy and gardening.

Charlene was born on February 9, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of John H. and Esther J. (Patten) Grill. She married Gregory A. Gurwell on June 8, 1968 in Bryan and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sons, Jon Gurwell, of Ney and Jason (Angie) Gurwell, of Defiance; three grandchildren, Jakob, Danielle and Joshua and siblings, Andrew (Jeannie) Ammermann, of Cookeville, Tennessee, Paul (Darla) Ammermann, of Goshen, Indiana, Samuel Ammermann, of Edgerton, Misty (Pepper) Pinette, of Edgerton and Betty (Terry) Anderson, of Phyllis, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Kayann Patten and brother, Lee Blad.

Private interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor's choice.