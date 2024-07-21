2024 Edgerton Homecoming Takes A Trip “Through The Decades”

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Village of Edgerton kicked off Homecoming celebrations at Miller Park on Friday, July 19th, 2024. Friday’s schedule of events included a car show from 4pm-6pm sponsored by Dream Haven Adult Care.

The entry fee was $10 with participants voting. The categories were best classic car, best classic truck, best motorcycle, best modern car, best modern truck, and Mayor's choice.

Food trucks and different organizations were set up for the community to enjoy. Food trucks included Lupita’s Mexican Store and Restaurant,...