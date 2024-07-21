Classic Cars On Display At Montpelier Bean Days Cruise-In

By: Jenna Frisby
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jenna@thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier held their 68th annual Bean Days this past weekend. In conjunction with Bean Days, the Montpelier Cruise-In Car Show took place on Friday evening from 6pm-8pm on Empire Street.
Over 70 cars were on display for the car show and many of those cars included unique displays. The Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce thanked the many people who brought their cars out to Bean Days to support the event.
They also displayed a huge thank you to Greg Lee, Danny Smith, Lou Herzog, the 4x4 Rescue Team, and Four of a...
