2025 NWOAL Softball Season Preview

RETURNING BLUESTREAK … Archbold’s Tess Ames smacks an RBI double in a 16-2 sectional final win over Delta last year. Ames returns for Archbold this year after hitting .348 last season with 13 RBIs.

BRYAN – Despite graduating one of the most successful senior classes in school history, it’s fair to say that all of the NWOAL will be chasing the Bryan Golden Bears.

With several teams in the league this year breaking in new pitchers, that is not the case in Bryan as they return the NWOAL Co-Player of the Year and North Carolina State commit Thea Staten in the circle.

Bryan, coming off a state runner-up finish in Division II last year, will be one of two teams in the league with a new head coach as Hilary Staten takes over for Samantha Molina.

Archbold, who tied for second in the league with Wauseon last year, returns nine letter winners including one of their leading hitters in Tess Ames and pitcher Makenna Thiel.

For Wauseon, they bring back the hitting combo of Bella McGuire and Kylerr Bronson but will be one of the teams breaking in freshman pitchers.

Below are the team-by-team previews for this season in order of last season’s league standings.

1. Bryan (22-6, 7-0 NWOAL; Lost in Division II state final to Canfield, 4-0)

HEAD COACH: Hilary Staten (1st Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Kailee Thiel, Ella Voigt, Tabitha Taylor, Marlee Yoder, Katelan Nagel, Teaghan Blad, Emily Hess

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Thea Staten – NWOAL Co-Player of the Year, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-State; Josey Arnold – NWOAL Honorable Mention; Mylie Vollmer; MacKenzie Blevins – NWOAL Honorable Mention; Amiyah Langham – NWOAL 1st Team; Clare Stever

NEWCOMERS: Freshmen – Averyann Fisher, Mariyah Graves, Gisele Kidston, Reese Ruffer and Emaline Slagle

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We are looking to balance our inexperience with a strong core group who led us on a historic tournament run last season.”

“This group is a hardworking and competitive team with a determined mindset looking to improve in all aspects of the game.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Delta (H)

2. Archbold (15-7, 5-2 NWOAL; Lost in Division III sectional final to Tinora, 4-0)

HEAD COACH: Sarah Dominique (3rd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Megan Taylor (C) – .190 avg.; Kaylen Behnfeldt (1B) – .328 avg., 10 RBIs; Katie Stoner (P) – .182 avg., 2.85 ERA; Rayne Kinsman (OF) – ,267 avg., 12 RBIs; Ryann Burkholder (DP), .298 avg., 17 RBIs; Emily Wyse (OF)

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Tess Ames (3B/1B) – .348 avg., 13 RBIs; Grace Meyer (OF) – .244 avg., 6 RBIs; Makena Thiel (P/OF) – .333 avg., 2.93 ERA; Adi Kinsman (SS/C) – .333 avg., 5 RBIs; Hannah Downing (OF); Alanna Pedraza (2B) – .349 avg., 7 RBIs; Charlee Forward (OF) – .295 avg., 7 RBIs; Madi Bowers (P/Utility) – .150 avg.

NEWCOMERS: Sophomores – Daylin Bosco (OF), Meg Ames (C/3B); Freshman – Klaire Kern (SS)

STRENGTHS: “Athleticism and speed will be some strengths throughout our lineup. We hope to put pressure on teams by being aggressive on the base paths.”

“We have strong leadership in our group of upperclassmen, some of which have a lot of varsity experience. This will be important to help acclimate our younger players.”

WEAKNESSES: “It will take us a few games to figure out how all of the pieces will fit together. We will likely have several returning players in new positions and have some newcomers joining the lineup.”

“We will have a few young players in key positions as well as experienced players learning a new position. We are hoping to find our strongest lineup as soon as possible.”

SEASON OUTLOOK: “With the loss of a successful senior class, we are looking forward to seeing the younger athletes step up and assume new roles. We have a challenging non-league schedule this season, which will help to prepare our athletes for NWOAL and tournament action.”

“It is going to take time for us to put all of the pieces together and grow into our new roles, but our goal is to be playing our best softball at the end of the season.”

“While our staff is looking forward to seeing the growth and development of our younger athletes, we are also looking forward to the continued leadership and example set by our returning letterwinners.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year. There are key players returning as well as some promising newcomers on every team.”

“We look for each league opponent to be a challenge with several teams fighting for the top spot. We hope to compete with the top teams in the league for a chance at the 2025 NWOAL title.

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Patrick Henry (A)

3. Wauseon (12-9, 5-2 NWOAL; Lost in Division II sectional final to Otsego, 5-2)

HEAD COACH: Ralph “Chach” Leija III (2nd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Brianna Hays (C) – .431 avg., 25 hits, 10 RBIs, 19 runs, 9 stolen bases; Ella Hageman (P/Utility) – .322 avg., 19 hits, 9 RBIs; Danica Pack (3B) – .297 avg., 19 hits, 3 HR, 14 RBIs; Madisyn Ledyard (P); Kayla Menningen (OF); Ava Kovar (CF) – .400 avg., 28 hits, 17 runs, 4 HRs, 24 RBIs

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Bella McGuire (SS) – .493 avg., 36 hits, 25 runs, 14 RBIs, 15 stolen bases; Kylerr Bronson (OF) – .414, 24 hits, 16 runs, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs; Shelbi Leija (1B) – .344 avg., 21 hits, 12 runs, 11 RBIs; Layla Martinez (OF) – .277 avg., 13 hits, 10 runs, 8 RBIs; Aubrianna Everly (2B) – .220 avg., 13 hits, 13 runs, 7 RBIs

NEWCOMERS: Abigail Kissel (C), Madison Lane (OF); Josie Russell (3rd/C); Addison Baldwin (P/Utility)

STRENGTHS: “The coaching staff sees constant growth and development in our players game IQ. This really helps us better understand situations and opportunities on defense and offense in real time, which allows them to make good adjustments without the coaching staff having to tell them.”

“This team is becoming more of a family every day and they understand the importance in making sure every person understands they each have an integral part on this TEAM.”

WEAKNESSES: “Area for development will be around our pitching staff. It is a young staff with some freshmen pitchers having to learn quickly what it means to be a varsity player.”

“This preseason’s focus has been on becoming better hitters when it comes to adjusting at the plate. We are working on seeing the ball better and adjusting our swings to make good contact with the ball.”

SEASON OUTLOOK: “Our coaching staff’s goals for this season is to continue to change the softball program culture here at Wauseon and continue to build off last year’s season.”

“This team is still experienced in many of the skilled positions. We graduated some seniors that were major contributors to the team, but we still have veterans that will pick up where they left off. “

“Coaching opportunities will be on the new players coming in this year, while still having our veterans grow and improve. The team is dedicated and focused on the little things in softball that will help us win some games.”

“The coaching staff will stress the importance on adjustments on the field and a focused approach to hitting. Our softball TEAM is a family so we will lean on each other to help us grow and become better every day and every game.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “All of NWOAL will be gunning for Bryan as they are the defending champs. We tied with Archbold for second in the league last year (5-2). It was a difficult feat with Swanton and Liberty Center having very competitive squads.”

“Our girls are poised to contend for the top spot this coming season. It will be a huge feat to be NWOAL league champs, but it is something we work towards every practice, every day. The program has gone from 2-5 in 2023 to 5-2 in 2024 in the league and the team is putting in the work and is moving the culture in the right direction.”

“Let’s be clear this only happens because this group of girls have been putting in the work and effort every day to elevate their program to a higher standard.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Evergreen (H)

4. Liberty Center (16-5, 4-3 NWOAL; Lost in Division III district semifinal to Oak Harbor, 7-3)

HEAD COACH: Nikole Keil (3rd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Bea Barrett – .487 avg.; Emma St. Clair – .394 avg.; Molly Perry – .320 avg., 2.99 ERA; Reese Kessler – 3.17 ERA; Eliza Jones – .279 avg.; Emerson Gray – .329 avg.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors: Addi Zientek – .299 avg.; Macie Krugh – .322 avg.; Junior: Maddison Foster; Sophomores: Aubree Zeiter – .426 avg., Mackenzie Fuller- .355 avg.

NEWCOMERS: Sophomore – Hope Atkinson (SS); Freshman – Bailey Crow (OF)

STRENGTHS: Experienced and seasoned infield, team speed

WEAKNESSES: New pitching and catching staff, replacing six seniors

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We should be very competitive after an adjustment period, with a mix of experienced returners and young talent with an entirely new pitching and catching staff.”

“There is a lot of potential but also a lot of unknowns. This year will be a bit of a rebuilding year for us.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Bryan will be the learn to beat again in the NWOAL. Very few pitchers in this area are as dominant as Thea Staten, so she is hard to prepare for.”

“Swanton, Archbold, and Wauseon always put together competitive teams and should be a good matchup. The league will be a battle this year.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Swanton (A)

5. Swanton (14-11, 4-3 NWOAL; Lost in Division III district semifinal to Tinora, 2-0)

HEAD COACH: Lauren Yoder (3rd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Taylor Forrest – .427 avg., 25 RBIs; Pitching – 11-7 record, 2.95 ERA, 138 Ks; Kyleigh Shinaver – .206 avg., 16 runs, 11 stolen bases; Leana Wilson; Hailey Keefer

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Juniors: Alexa Faber – .481 avg., 2 HRs, 27 RBIs, 30 runs, 10 stolen bases; Jordyn Ramirez – .240 avg., 22 runs, 9 stolen bases; Carli LaGrange; Sophomores: Myla Goins, Adriana Elliott, Gabbie Orner, Kendall Baumbarger

NEWCOMERS: Sophomore: Emma Leonard; Freshmen – Beyla Remer, Cara Ludlow, Josalyn Kahl, Lacey Shinaver, Kinley Curtis

STRENGTHS: “We look to once again be in the mix for the league title this year. We have many incoming freshmen with travel ball experience and will rely heavily on our speed on the bases.”

“We are returning one of the top hitters on the league with Alexa Faber and look to her to lead the way once again. Junior catcher Carli LaGrange returns for us behind the plate as a third year starter and is a key part in our defense.”

“Jordyn Ramirez is also returning as a third year starter, and her versatility in the field will help us tremendously on defense.”

WEAKNESSES: “We are very young this season, having no seniors on the team, as well as having nine incoming freshmen.”

“We lost a key part of our team by losing Taylor Forrest to graduation, so we are looking to fill that void with freshman Beyla Remer, as well as freshman Josalyn Kahl and sophomore Adriana Elliott.

SEASON OUTLOOK: “Though young, we look to be competitive this season. We have a nice mix of juniors with many leadership qualities, as well as many freshmen that are looking to takeover start spots.”

“We play a challenging schedule that will push us to improve and be ready for tournament time.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Our league should once again be very competitive. Bryan should be strong once again, and Archbold as well. Top to bottom, our league is always consistently strong, but we aim to be to the top once again.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Liberty Center (H)

6. Evergreen (9-15, 2-5 NWOAL; Lost in Division III sectional final to Oak Harbor, 10-5)

HEAD COACH: Mollie Youtzy (1st Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Macy Chamberlin, Shelby Moore, Kira Keller, Courtney Robertson, Rachael Hoffman, Katie Hoffman

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Lanae Manz, Marlee Brubaker, Avah Vaculik, Sydney Bull, Lauren Valentine, Riley Studenka, Alex Paulson, Alyssa Marvin, Leah McVey, Megan Clancey, Rylee Denison

SEASON OUTLOOK: “This will be a rebuilding year. We hope to compete with some young pitchers on the mound. With a small group we hope to grow as the season progresses.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Wauseon (A)

7. Delta (4-17, 1-6 NWOAL; Lost in Division III sectional semifinal to Archbold, 16-2)

HEAD COACH: Corey Whitaker (2nd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Jasey Spiess – .328 avg., 21 hits, 10 RBIs; Kate Friess – .310 avg., 18 hits, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs; Faith Kern – .175 avg., 10 hits, 6 RBIs

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Mackenzie Clapp, Carlie Mitchell, Olivia Tipton, Liz Schlatter, Mackenzie Mercer; Ryllie Taylor, Mya Martinez, Gracyn Pelton, Bridget Whitaker

NEWCOMERS: Anna Lohman, Lainey Bilek

STRENGTHS: Work ethic, hitting

WEAKNESSES: Young team with only three seniors.

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We are hoping for a much better season than last year as we continue to grow our softball program.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Bryan (A)

8. Patrick Henry (12-13, 0-7; Lost in Division IV district final to Lincolnview, 12-0 in 5 innings)

HEAD COACH: Mike Meyer (16th Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Audrey Honeck

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors: Kasey Nelson (C), Mariah Boyer (P); Grace Behnfeldt (SS), Illy Schwiebert (3B), Haylee Haas (2B); Juniors: Kenna Rosengarten (1B), Ashlyn Mullins (OF); Sophomore: Sophie Schwab (OF), Brooke Scherdt (OF)

NEWCOMERS: Freshmen: Faith Meyer (P), Elise Wyandt (C), Ella Christman (IF/OF), Maryah Garcia (C/IF), Summer James (IF/OF)

STRENGTHS: Experience and depth at all positions

WEAKNESSES: Offense, adjusting to new rolls

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We look to be more competitive in the league. With everyone back from last year, we hope to get off to a better start this year.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Bryan, Archbold, Wauseon should be at the top of the NWOAL. We will be looking to improve on our league record from last season”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: NWOAL Opener: April 14 – Archbold (H)