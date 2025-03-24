2025 BBC Softball Season Preview

ARCHIVE PHOTO / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HILLTOP STARTER … Kelsy Connolly unloads a pitch during her five innings in the circle for the Cadets in last season’s Division IV district final versus Montpelier.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

WEST UNITY – Entering the 2025 season, the top two teams in the league are expected to be the same as 2024.

The Hilltop Cadets are defending league champions after winning their 12th straight league title last year. Montpelier was league runner-up last season after falling to Hilltop in their league meeting, but Montpelier knocked off the Cadets in the Division IV district final.

Both teams return plenty of experience from last season with Hilltop featuring the combo of Giada Rising and Kelsy Connolly in the circle and the hitting of Brooklyn Kuszmaul and Halle Jones.

For the Locos, who move to Division VI with the new expanded divisions, bring back 11 of 12 players from last season’s regional team led by reigning BBC Player of the Year Madelyn Hopper.

After finishing third in the BBC last year, Edon and second-year coach Rebecca Harvey return seven letter winners while Pettisville, who finished fourth, bring back nine for co-head coaches Chris Richer and Steve Hastings.

The league will have three new head coaches in Jeremy Garcia (Holgate), Lizzy Kidston (Fayette), and Kevin Pool (Stryker).

Below are the team-by-team previews for this season in order of last season’s league standings.

1. Hilltop (23-6, 7-0 BBC; Lost in Division IV district final to Montpelier, 6-4)

HEAD COACH: Tom Schaper (12th Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Joscelyn Layman (P/3B) – .385 avg, 22 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, 2 HRs, 31 runs); Shealyn Brown (CF) – .372 avg., 29 RBIs, 3 HRs, 36 runs

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: SENIORS – Giada Rising (P/1B) – .402 avg., 37 hits, 22 RBIs, 9 doubles, 28 runs; Pitching – 1.79 ERA, 9-2 record, 101 Ks, 79 IP, 13 BB; Sophie Graham (OF) – .356 avg., 16 hits, 11 RBIs, 4 doubles, 14 runs; Elena VanArsdalen (2B) – .260 avg., 13 hits, 17 RBIs, 12 runs, 3 doubles; JUNIORS – Brooklyn Kuszmaul (3B/Utility) – .295 avg., 26 hits, 32 RBIs, 4 doubles, 24 runs, 4 HRs; Kenley Routt (C) – .267 avg., 24 hits, 12 RBIs, 32 runs, 14 stolen bases; Isabella Ackley (OF/C/DP) – .324 avg., 11 hits, 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 9 runs; SOPHOMORES – Kelsy Connolly (P/1B/OF) – .431 avg., 44 hits, 33 RBIs, 8 doubles, 34 runs, 3 HRs; Pitching – 0.70 ERA, 13-3 record, 161 Ks, 100 IP; Halle Jones (SS) – .491 avg., 53 hits, 24 RBIs, 35 runs, 40 stolen bases, 13 doubles; Sophia Crossgrove (OF/C) – .380 avg., 27 hits, 21 RBIs, 21 runs, 5 HRs; Maggie Altman (Utility) – .368 avg., 7 hits, 4 RBIs, 7 runs

NEWCOMERS: Senior – Libbie Baker (OF/1B)

STRENGTHS: “Experience will undoubtedly be a strength for us this year as we return ten letter winners from last year’s 23-6 squad.”

“Additionally, we are returning arguably one of the top lefty-righty pitching combos in the state in senior Giada Rising and sophomore Kelsy Connolly.”

“The two combined last season for a 1.18 ERA and 262 strikeouts while walking just 30 batters and allowing just one home run. Junior Kenley Routt will catch the pair while keeping base runners at bay from behind the dish.”

Shortstop Halle Jones will lead the Cadets’ offensive attack again this season. The sophomore flirted with a .500 batting average last season while posting 53 hits, 13 doubles, 35 runs, and breaking Hilltop’s stolen base record.”

“Leadership should be a strength as well with seniors Rising, Eleana VanArsdalen, Sophie Graham, and softball newcomer Libbie Baker. Even with Baker’s limited high school softball experience, the seniors combine for thirteen total years on the varsity diamond for us.”

“This group is determined to leave their mark on Hilltop athletics in their final go-around and should provide consistent positive guidance.”

“Solid pitching, stingy defense, and a productive lineup throughout ought to be trademarks for the us this spring and should enable us to field yet another exciting and formidable squad in 2025.”

WEAKNESSES: “So far, our biggest hurdle has been the limited preparation time we’ve had. Illness, weather, and miscellaneous school activities, including our basketball team’s regional tournament run, have hindered our preseason training, and I feel like we’re a week or two behind where we normally would be at this point.”

“While I’m confident we’ll overcome this lack of prep time throughout the course of the season, we may be vulnerable early on.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Montpelier has a solid senior class and will likely present us with our biggest challenge again in 2025. We have a proud softball tradition though, and as always, I know my girls will do their best to retain the league title for a twelfth straight season.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Stryker (A)

2. Montpelier (17-8, 6-1 BBC; Lost in Division IV regional semifinal to Monroeville, 6-1)

HEAD COACH: Andy Robinson (5th Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Addison Dick (OF) – .283 avg., 15 hits, 13 RBIs, 14 runs

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: SENIORS – Madelyn Hopper (P) – .506 avg., 41 hits, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs; Pitching – 16-5, 218 Ks, 29 earned runs, 1.60 ERA; Kelsie Bumb (SS) – .474 avg., 37 Hits, 5 HRs, 28 RBIs; 39 runs; Lyla Mahan (C/OF) – .388 avg., 31 hits, 11 RBIs, 32 runs, 15 stolen bases; Jada Uribes (1B/Utility) – .408 avg., 29 hits, 16 RBIs, 16 runs; Katie Terry (OF) – .205 ag., 9 hits, 15 RBIs, 9 runs; JUNIORS – Bella Ramos (2B) – .295 avg., 13 hits, 12 RBIs, 7 runs; Zoe Uribes (OF/Utility) – .250 avg., 9 hits, 8 RBIs, 12 runs; SOPHOMORES – Maggie Jacob (OF) – .354 avg., 19 hits, 11 RBIs, 15 runs; Neriah Thorp (Utility) – .267 avg., 12 hits, 7 RBIs, 9 runs; Henna Beck (3B) – .255 avg., 12 hits, 7 RBIs, 13 runs; Lillian Mahan (C/DP) – .351 avg., 13 hits, 5 RBIs, 20 runs

NEWCOMERS: Junior – Shelby Terry (OF); Freshmen – Morgan Bechtol (C/Utility), Rowan Brown (IF)

STRENGTHS: Returning experience, pitching depth, hitting, team speed, numbers (26 players will allow for a JV team)

WEAKNESSES: Defensive consistency in outfield

SEASON OUTLOOK: “Bringing back 11 of the 12 girls off last year’s regional team, we are excited for what 2025 could hold. Our girls have been heavily motivated this offseason and want to raise the bar again this season.”

“Our five seniors have been great leaders and are helping continue to build our program here at Montpelier.”

“As always we know our league will be tough at the top and we will have to play well to win a league title which is always goal number one.”

“Moving into Division VI this season we will need to be playing our best ball come tournament time if we want to make a deep run.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “The league will be tough at the top and we will have to play well each night. Hilltop has had the title for a long time while sharing a few.”

“I expect Edon to be tough as they bring back a nice roster and although the rest of the league may be young or inexperienced there are well coached teams and will be competitive.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Pettisville (A)

3. Edon (7-15, 5-2 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional final to Edgerton, 12-5)

HEAD COACH: Rebecca Harvey (2nd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Anastasia Owens – .270 avg.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: SENIOR – Allyson Derck – .222 avg., 6 stolen bases; JUNIORS – Madison Ogden – .404 avg., 3 doubles, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs; Amanda Schwartz – .258 avg.; SOPHOMORES – Makayla Anspaugh – .463 avg., 8 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 18 RBIs, 9 stolen bases; Pitching – 7.88 ERA, 65.2 IP, 24 Ks; Alexis Breier – .319 avg., 23 hits, 13 RBIs, 5 stolen bases; Lydia Tracey – Pitching: 9.47 ERA, 34 IP; Stormlin Osborn

NEWCOMERS: Sophomore – Nevaeh Smith (IF/C); Freshmen – Alysa Smith (IF/C); Kaylynn Bartlett (Utility)

STRENGTHS: Returning experience, versatility, hitting

WEAKNESSES: Young group, pitching depth

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We are excited to compete in the Buckeye Border Conference and in our non-conference games this year. We have a few returners with some leadership experience that have set the tone early but still have primarily a young group that is eager to compete.”

“The girls have been working hard during the first few weeks of practice, so we are expecting to see that effort continue through our competitive preseason schedule and games ahead.”

“With their commitment and work ethic, we have a great opportunity for success this spring. We’re looking forward to the start of the season!”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Fayette (A)

4. Pettisville (5-10, 3-4 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional final to Hilltop, 10-0/5 innings)

HEAD COACH: Chris Richer and Steve Hastings (2nd Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Morgan Blosser

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: SENIORS – Olivia Miller, Kelsey Bennett, Abbi Opdycke; JUNIORS – Naomi Richer, Macy Holyman, Grace Hastings; SOPHOMORES – Sophie Beltz, Kendall Vickery, Allisa VanDenBurghe

STRENGTHS: “The program is growing. We have a group of 17 student athletes, including seven freshmen, who have been working hard to learn the game and improve their skills, strength, and conditioning during the preseason.”

“We have a solid core of seasoned players returning, with nine letterwinners, who are proven leaders in the classroom and on the field.”

WEAKNESSES: “We could be better at understanding the nuances of the game. Being sharper with pre-pitch preparation, both offensively and defensively, will continue to be a point of emphasis.”

“We also need to improve our ability to string together quality at bats to advance base runners and put more defensive pressure on the opponent.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Hilltop and Montpelier are the top teams on paper going into this season. Edon is a team on the rise as well.”

“We expect to compete hard within our schedule and feel like we have the potential to finish somewhere in the mix with the top half of the league.

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: Montpelier (H)

5. Holgate (3-11, 3-4 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional semifinal to Leipsic, 15-4)

HEAD COACH: Jeremy Garcia (1st Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Aubrey Pennington (IF), Madison Downing (OF), Allyssa Wagner (OF), Kaelie Hagerman (IF), Lilian Kirkland (IF)

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors – Hannah East (OF), Isabelle Blaker (IF), Sophia Herndon (OF), Markee Wilhelm (C/IF), Olivia Sifuentes (IF/OF); Juniors – Graysen Jones (IF/P), Alicia Escasmilla (IF/P), Penelope Aguilar (OF); Sophomore – Lyndee Palte (IF/OF)

NEWCOMERS: Freshman – Mia Kelly

STRENGTHS: Experience – “The majority of the starters have started as freshman, which includes three seniors and two juniors.”

WEAKNESSES: Numbers – With only 12 players, it is a great number for a team but is troublesome for a program. When numbers are low you don’t have the opportunity to build up the players you traditionally would through JV games and in practice scrimmages.”

SEASON OUTLOOK: “We are starting a new era in Holgate softball. Keys to our success will be through strong plate presence and aggressive play on defense as well as base runners.”

“The team is working hard to make a positive impact on the schedule this year and really shake some things up.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – North Central (H)

6. Stryker (5-10, 2-5 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional semifinal to Edon, 4-1)

HEAD COACH: Kevin Pool (1st Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Taylore Rethmel (P), Emmalee Fulk (C), Oliviah Clingaman (IF), Adysen Andres (IF), Brooke Collins (OF), Laura Leupp (OF)

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Taygen Deming, Addalee Fulk, Tara Noble, Raegan Myers

NEWCOMERS: “It’s hard to say at the moment. As of right now, I’m excited to see Tara Noble back with the program to provide some experience for a young team.”

“Juniors Kayla Fultz and Callie Stantz are joining the program for the first time. Freshman Elaina Brenner has an opportunity to earn the chance to be our starting pitcher and I’m really excited to see the growth for the rest of our seven total freshmen that are coming out this year.”

“Ten of our thirteen players were not with the team last season, so there’s promise for all of them.”

STRENGTHS: “Flexibility to try new things, a positive attitude, and a willingness to learn how to do things the right way. There’s a lot of raw talent that we’re hoping to refine as we go on throughout the season.”

WEAKNESSES: “Inexperience is the biggest weakness for sure. We’ve only got four girls who have played at the varsity level (three returning from last season).”

“Not to mention, as a first-year coach, I am learning on the job in some instances while going up against some very good coaches who have been doing this for a lot longer than I have.”

“Just like the girls, I know there will be some growing pains, but with patience and hard work, we can learn and grow from our mistakes.”

SEASON OUTLOOK: “It’s an exciting new chapter in Stryker softball and we’re hoping to continue growing the program so that we keep getting better and better over the next four years with this batch of freshmen coming in.”

“We certainly lost a lot of key pieces from last year, but that just provides a lot of opportunities for our returning players to step up and be leaders for our new girls.”

“We’re spending a lot of time this offseason going back to basics and making sure that we try and do the little things the right way to avoid big innings and keep ourselves in games.”

“The goal is to be competitive and get better from the beginning of the year to the end.”

“With this group of girls and their attitudes and willingness to try new things and get better every day, I think we have a chance to come out with more ups than downs or at least have fun trying.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “The league goes through the defending champs in Hilltop until someone can take that away from them; they are certainly the team to beat.”

“Montpelier could make a run as well thanks to a strong senior class that includes plenty of 1st Team All-BBC selections and the reigning Player of the Year in pitcher Madelyn Hopper.”

“We’ll get a good look at both of those teams early with 3 of our first 5 games coming against the top two teams in the BBC last season.

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Hilltop (H)

7. North Central (3-14, 2-5 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional semifinal to Hilltop 11-1/5 innings)

HEAD COACH: Joe Fidler (11th Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Madison West – .132 avg.; Darbi Stewart – .318 avg.; Lilly McMillen – .250 avg.; Ashlynn Martin – .163 avg.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Amara Wright – .294 avg., 9 stolen bases; Addyson Turner – .237 avg.; Gracie Zuver – .194 avg.; Ava Gruber – .125 avg.; Cailyn Meyers – .167 avg. (missed last season due to injury)

NEWCOMERS: Zoey Amos, Bre Gendron, Alexa Smith, Emmi Hollstein

STRENGTHS: “We have great, positive leadership on the team and the team chemistry has been great up to this point. We are young but continue to learn and get better each day.”

WEAKNESSES: “One weakness will be that we have very limited numbers this year, so the girls will need to be flexible in possible playing multiple positions. If we can be solid on the defensive side, then we will have a chance in most of our games.”

SEASON OUTLOOK: “I believe the group of girls I have for this year get along well and have a team approach. That is the biggest and most important strength.”

LEAGUE OUTLOOK: “Montpelier and Hilltop will be solid this year.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Holgate (A)

8. Fayette (0-14, 0-7 BBC; Lost in Division IV sectional semifinal to Antwerp, 16-0/5 innings)

HEAD COACH: Lizzy Kidston (1st Season)

LETTERWINNERS LOST FROM LAST SEASON: Emersyn Sinks, Kenadie Ramay, Alexus McClain

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior – Aysha Shade; Juniors – Reilly Bailey, Willow Mitchell, Kayla Sliwinski, Sophia McClain; Sophomore – Bailey Jennings

NEWCOMERS: Freshmen – Monroe Simon, Ellie Williams

STRENGTHS: Attitude, Player Utility, Coachibility of the girls

WEAKNESSES: Number of players

SEASON OUTLOOK: “Overall, I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish this season. From practice one these girls have shown improvement and the desire to want to play ball.”

“I predict some wins and some very tough battled games. I think we are going to have a good season overall and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to coach these girls.”

ABOUT THEIR SCHEDULE: BBC Opener: April 10 – Edon (H)