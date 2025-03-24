Clair Friedhoff (1938 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Fayette)

FAYETTE—Clair Franklin Friedhoff, age 86, formerly of Fayette, died early Friday morning, March 21, 2025, at the home of his daughter in Bryan, Ohio.

He was born in Holgate, OH, the son of the late George and Florence (Punches) Friedhoff.

Following the sudden death of his father when Clair was a toddler, he was later raised with the help of his stepfather Elvin Moore.

Clair married Marylene D. Osenbaugh on June 3, 1961, in Findlay, Ohio. They raised three daughters and celebrated 56 years together as husband and wife prior to her passing on July 8, 2017.

Clair began employment processing eggs with IMCO in Deshler before being transferred to manage their plant in Waldron, Michigan in the early 1970’s, prompting his family’s move to Fayette.

Upon its closing, he transferred to A&A Poultry in West Unity until it closed. He finished his working career as a shop foreman with Lingvai Excavating in Bryan before his retirement, a job he absolutely loved.

Never idle, Clair kept busy mowing grass, gardening, tinkering on odd jobs in his shop, driving around town, and searching for bargains at garage sales. He had a great appreciation for old cars and tractors.

He loved spending time with family and friends and always was involved in the various events and achievements of his grandchildren. Clair always made time to enjoy coffee with his friends at the former R&H Restaurant in Fayette, where occasionally he would even partake in some local gossip.

His fun-loving spirit will always be remembered by his three daughters, Daun (Sean) Pettit of Bryan; Lisa (Miguel) Rodriguez of Fayette; and Kelly (Robert) Snyder of Bryan. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis Moore of Hamler; sisters, Leona Hattery of Ottawa, OH, Myra (Glen) Spangler of Hamler; sister-in-law, Shirley (Donald) Schortgen of Saddlebrook, MO; six grandchildren, Nichole, Josh (Emily), Justin (Mackenzie), Jason (Taylor), Klay (Alissa) and Britt; fifteen great-grandchildren, Conor, Bexley, Gabby (Alex), Brynn, Nayah, Cecilia, Maddox, Mia, Dutton, Jayden, and Camden, Landon, Haddie, Sorin, and Elden; and his special caregiver who provided him comfort in his final year, Leah Bussing-Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in his death by a sister, Georgia Jones; brother, Junior Moore; niece, Heather Hattery; sister-in-law, Annetta Moore; and brothers-in-law, James Hattery and Robert Osenbaugh.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 28, from noon until the service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made to benefit Elara Caring Hospice, Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, or the Alvordton UB Church.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.