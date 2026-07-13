2026 Edgerton Homecoming Set For July 18: Parade, Music, Games & More

The 2026 Edgerton Homecoming will be held Saturday, July 18, with the parade stepping off at 9:00 a.m. and activities running through the day at Miller Park and the Lewis E. Brown Community Center under this year’s theme, “I Love America.”

Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces are invited to ride on floats in the parade, and those floats will deliver them to a complimentary Veterans Breakfast at the Edgerton Church of Christ at approximately 10:00 a.m. A single registration covers both the parade and the breakfast. “Honoring our veterans has become one of the most meaningful traditions of our Homecoming celebration,” said Jeff Lyon, Secretary of MainStreet Edgerton.

The day also carries a full America 250 celebration. The History Fair opens at 1:00 p.m., the Founders Trail scavenger hunt runs through the afternoon, a Patriotic Sing-Along begins at 4:30 p.m., and “When In The Course of Human Events” — a presentation of narration, readings, music and historical quotations — is given at 5:00 p.m. A Birthday Party for America with cake and ice cream follows at 6:15 p.m., and the Auburn Community Band closes the day with a concert at 7:00 p.m. Miller Park will also host a vendor fair, food trucks, free inflatables, laser tag, the Bulldog Bash and the return of the Sand Volleyball Tournament. Most activities are free and open to the public.

The complete Homecoming page from the Wednesday, July 15, 2026 edition appears below — click the page to open a full-size, readable version. A full schedule of events is available at www.mainstreetedgerton.com.