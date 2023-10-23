23-Year-Old Wauseon Man Killed In Van / Bicycle Accident

(OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL (PRESS RELEASE)

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred in the 7000 block of County Road 14 at around 20:00 hours on October 22, 2023.

A gray 2018 Chrysler minivan was traveling south bound on County Road 14.

The Chrysler minivan struck a pedestrian on a bicycle.

The Chrysler minivan was operated by Mark Estel, 34, of Wauseon, OH. Mark, as well as a juvenile passenger, were ground-transported to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian struck was identified as Garhett Morris, 23, of Wauseon, OH.

Garhett was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wauseon Fire Department.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.