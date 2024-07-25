28th Annual Rug Hooking Week At Sauder Village

Archbold, Ohio — Sauder Village is proud to host our 28th annual Rug Hooking Week, widely recognized as North America’s largest rug hooking event.

From August 14–17, visitors can observe the artistry and talent of fiber artists from around the globe and gather inspiration from more than 400 rugs, featuring both classic and modern techniques.

Workshops, lectures and vendors, in addition to the exhibits, will bring thousands of spectators to the Sauder Village campus.

“Rug Hooking Week at Sauder Village is more than an event,” said Autumn Owens, Event Planner at Sauder Village. “It’s a place where the rug hooking community gathers to network, learn, and celebrate fiber art.”

This year’s feature exhibit, “Magnificent Bugs in Rugs,” will premiere at Sauder Village. Curated by Yvonne Iten-Scott and Leslie Knight, the exhibit consists of 46 rugs hand-hooked by an array of international artists.

The subject of bugs was chosen with the intention of engaging a younger audience and promoting the art of rug hooking to upcoming generations.

Iten-Scott and Knight authored a children’s book in tandem with the exhibit that will debut at Sauder Village during Rug Hooking Week.

In addition to our renowned gallery-style exhibits in Founder’s Hall, guests will get the opportunity to shop dozens of top tier vendors selling high quality fiber art supplies and products, including exclusive patterns only available during Rug Hooking Week.

Throughout the week, students from all over the world will travel to Sauder Village to participate in the many classes offered by talented rug hooking artists, with something to suit everyone’s interest and schedule in a variety of topics, techniques and skill levels.

Network, connect and gain insight from internationally recognized fiber artists at this year’s Rug Hooking Week at Sauder Village

For more information on Rug Hooking Week, including admission, classes, exhibits and more, visit our website, SauderVillage.org, or call us at 1.800.590.9755.