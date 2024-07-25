NwOESC Approves Annual Agreements With Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board (NwOESC) at their regular meeting held July 23, 2024.

The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Deborah Gerken. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS:

•OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker shared that the Governor signed HB 47, which will require the placement of automated defibrillators (AEDs) in each public and chartered nonpublic school and each public recreational facility.

The bill also requires the Ohio Department of Health to develop a model emergency action plan for the use of AEDs. The Governor also signed HB 2, the state capital budget bill, into effect in late June.

This bill funds $42 billion in state capital projects. Mr. Baker shared that the Ohio House and Senate will likely be in recess until after the November 2024 General Election.

•OSBA STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT LIAISON: Dr. Christine Smallman shared items related to student achievement. More than 2,800 middle and high school students gathered recently at the University of Maryland-College Park for the National History Day finals.

National History Day teaches students to search for more information other than what is easily found on Google. Dr. Smallman shared information on the value of principal mentorship.

New principals should meet with the previous principal to discuss transitioning into the role and find a mentor who can offer insights and guidance on challenges that arise. In another topic, information was shared regarding strategies for encouraging dads’ involvement in schools.

According to the report, boosting dads’ engagement in schools can improve student outcomes. In closing, it was shared that Butler University’s BU: BeReal camp immerses Indiana high school students in college life, offering diverse subjects and skills to prepare them for higher education. The camp empowers future first-generation college students with scholarships and practical experiences.

•CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Abby Lorenzen reported that ODE has released a few grant allocations for the 2024-25 school year that are on the agenda for the Board’s approval.

We are still awaiting approval of possible new 21st Century grants for this school year along with allocation for the IDEA-B and Title III Grants. The ESSER and ARP-related grants will not have allocations released until we file the final expenditure reports for fiscal year 2024 over the next month The OSBA Capital Conference is scheduled for November and registration will soon be underway.

Mrs. Lorenzen reported that she met with Clark, Schafer, Hackett who will be conducting our annual audits for the next four years. They plan to be on site the week of October 14, and complete the entire process by late November.

•DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland reported that in the spring of the 2023-24 school year, our preschool team screened 542 students!

A typical peer spot has been offered to every child screened. Jessica Fredrick, Jackie Fouty, and J Nichols-Ewing have been in communication with parents throughout the summer and have been monitoring online enrollment forms and tuition payments. Our office will continue the enrollment process for all remaining districts until all spots are filled.

The Special Education Department is working through some final details that will include virtual speech therapy. In person paraprofessionals will support students when virtual speech therapy is utilized.

The department is also working through some final details to cover all school psychology needs and will likely utilize increased school psychology support in select locations in K-12. A huge thank you to Emily Gerken and Troy Merillat for their work in this area. Mrs. Gilliland attended the AESA conference in New Haven, Connecticut this month, where main topics were AI (artificial intelligence), Crisis Management and Safety, and Mental Health supports for educators and students.

•DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Andy Hunter explained that much of the department’s energy has been on planning and preparing for professional development opportunities for next school year. A heavy focus will remain on the Science of Reading and dyslexia.

There will once again be trainings offered in value-added along with ELL support and a host of other topics. The curriculum department is really looking forward to bringing in Rebecca Bultsma and partnering with NWOCA to do training on generative AI. Mr. Hunter also shared that the keynote speaker for our administrator conference will be Jonathan Alsheimer, a teacher, author, and public speaker. Everyone is excited to have him join us and start the school year off on a great note for area administrators.

•DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex reported that this has been a busy time for updating current technology and procuring any needed equipment and services. Annual requisitions for software and services have been a strong focus as the department strives to be organized and prepared. Interactive displays are being ordered for various classrooms and training for the related staff is being coordinated.

Mr. Rex highlighted that in FY 24, the technology team resolved 1,106 requests within the online system with the busiest months being August, September, and October. Mr. Rex also reported that Mr. Larry Davis has been cleaning meeting room and office area carpets.

The ESC continues to realize cost-savings with this work after bringing it in-house Mr. Davis has completed the vehicle fleet preparation work for the school year. All vehicles have been detailed and serviced as needed.

Mr. Rex, Mr. Davis, and Mrs. Pat Turpening completed the updating of the van driver online course due to the new pre-service driver manual. Mr. Rex shared that there are several participants that are currently enrolled in the course. The content of this course is a requirement for drivers of vehicles other than buses before they can receive their driver’s certification. At the IEC, Mr. Chuck Lero completed the patching of several potholes and cracks in the IEC pavement.

The team opened the Driver In-service training to non-member districts at a fee of $75 per person. Mr. Rex stated that the ESC has received purchase orders from five non-member districts at this point with one other expected. There are 20 member districts that have drivers attending with 480 drivers registered!

•Approved the following items under the consent agenda format:

•Minutes from the regular board meeting held June 25, 2024.

•AGREEMENTS

-Coalition of Ohio Rural and Appalachian Schools to provide to NwOESC, Legislative Research and Educational Public Policy Development Services for the period of 7/1/24-6/30/25.

-Northeastern Local Schools to provide to NwOESC, Bus Mechanic Services for the period of 7/1/24-6/30/25.

-Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities to provide to NwOESC, Annual Membership for the period of 7/1/24-6/30/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Archbold Area Local Schools, Social Worker Services for the period of 7/1/24-6/15/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Summer Enrichment Program Services for the period of 6/1/24 -7/31/24.

-NwOESC to provide to Four County Career Center, Social Worker Services for the period of 7/1/24 – 6/15/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Four County Career Center, Education Consultant Services for the period of 8/15/24 – 6/15/25.

-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2024-25 school year per R.C 3313.845: Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

•RETIREMENT: Kingsborough, Pat, OMEC Office Specialist-effective 8/31/2024

•RESIGNATIONS: Altamirano, Gloria, Project Director-Transfer Records Coordinator-effective 8/2/2024; Boehm, Andrea, Paraprofessional-effective 6/30/2024; Brubaker, Jennifer, Paraprofessional- effective 7/31/2024; Grubb, Amanda, Paraprofessional- effective 7/31/2024; Hallock, Tori, Paraprofessional- effective 7/30/2024; Kerr, Melissa, School Psychologist- effective 7/31/2024; Kowal, Alexandrea, School Psychologist-effective 7/1/2024; Moore, Hillary, Intervention Specialist- effective 7/31/2024; Sassaman, Danelle, Paraprofessional- effective 7/31/2024; Uribes, Morgan, School Psychologist-effective 7/31/2024

EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS CONTRACTS: Selgo, Olivia, ADM-1 YR, 7/1/2024-6/30/2025; Altamirano, Gloria, CERT-1 YR, 8/5/2024-6/30/2025; Barranco, Corina, CERT-1 YR, 7/17/2024-6/30/2025; Morris, Alexis, CERT-1 YR, 8/1/2024-7/31/2025; Prigge, Cailyn, CERT-1 YR, 8/1/2024-7/31/2025; Radabaugh, Ian, CERT-1 YR, 8/1/2024-7/31/2025; Wagner, Staci, CERT-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Warner, Page, CERT-1 YR, 6/1/2024-7/31/2024; Ayers, Grace, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Beaverson, Jeri, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Coburn, Alicia, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Decker, Mackenzi, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Donnelly, Amara, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Ewing, Vivien, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Florez, Barbara, CLASS-1 YR, 3/1/2024-12/31/2024; Mays, Ryan, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Niese, Amy, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025; Tansel, Grace, CLASS-1 YR, 8/7/2024-7/31/2025

-Teaching Assignments for staff who are not properly licensed for the positions listed- First Semester 24-25

-Morris, Alexis, Intervention Specialist, NWOESC Multiple Locations

2024/2025 Substitute Paraprofessionals: Josephine Avina, Kana Franklin, Linda Franklin, Sandra Gearhart, Amanda MacFarlane, Renee Meyer, Bethany Morgan, Emily Sadowski, Jennifer Spangler, Madeline Thiel

2024/2025 Substitute Teachers: Patricia Adamski, Leslie Albring, Hannah Arnos, Kalyn Baker, Dawn Baldwin, Terry Baldwin, Leslie Beemer, Kevin Boesger, Hannah Boger, Clingon Bostelman, John Bucklew, Doris Cuff, Megan DeGroff, Keith Elting, Kay Ford, Rebecca Freeman, Andrea Freimuth, Glen Fressie, Courtney Fuller, Sarah Gerencser, Taylor Gonzales, Robert Gubernath, Deborah Guelde, Bryon Hansel, Beth Headley, Anthony Hench, Jennifer King, Allison Kozina, Carol McInerney, Renee Meyer, Sarah Meyer, Makayla Meyers, Melissa Miles, Dave Miller, Lennox Mitchell, Bethany Morgan, Ralph Myers, Renee Myers, Natalie Nofziger, Dustin Obermyer, Rachel Orr, Julie Pauken, Ava Powell, Joseph Repka, Nichole Root, Patti Rosebrock, Waverly Rue, Angel Rupp, Emily Sadowski, Richard Selgo, Alysa Short, Dakota Sines, Jennifer Spangler, Sherry Starry, Sarah Stuckey-Diaw, Deanna Temple-Frederick, Timothy Thompson, Mallory Timbrook, Rochelle VanLoocke, Taurean Villolovos, Jamie Vogelsong, Karen Warncke, Carly Zeiter, Maurice Zuver

Substitute Office Coordinator: Patricia Shotwell

Student Teachers/Interns/Volunteers: Elser, Addison, SLP Practicum as a University of Toledo student, Fall Semester, 2024 Placed with Katey Maloney & Jenna Wilhelm

21st Century Teachers: Defiance Elementary- Rachel Gerken

Summer Honors Academy Teachers: Kiersten Long

•Authorized Employer Pickup of STRS Contributions for the Superintendent

•Approved NwOESC Handbooks for the 2024-25 School Year as recommended: Certified Staff Handbook, Classified Staff Handbook, Preschool Parent Handbook, IEC Parent/Student Handbook, Northwest Ohio Opportunity School Parent Handbook/Student Handbook, 21st Century Staff Handbook, 21st Century Parent/Student Handbook (Sample), LPDC Handbook, Bus & Van Driver Handbook.

•Appointed Dr. Christine Smallman as the delegate and Mr. Jim George as the alternate delegate to the Ohio School Board Association 2024 Capital Conference business meeting.

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEM

The 2023-24 Annual Report on Food and Beverage Sold on School Premises was shared with the Board.

•SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Kerri Weir Reported on several items of interest. The Pike-Delta-York CFO/Treasurer Search finished recently. Leland Hays was chosen for the position.

The Ayersville Superintendent Search has concluded, and Brian Becher has been selected as the new leader of the district. Naloxone training at the main office was completed in June through Project Dawn, a local health department initiative (currently in Henry and Fulton Counties).

The Administrative Team and Building & Operations staff were trained on how to use naloxone in case of a suspected opioid overdose.

The building kits are being stored in our AED boxes. Those trained were offered additional kits if they want to have on hand for personal availability. Similar training will be taking place at the IEC with select staff and administration.

Chad Rex has taken the lead on coordinating these efforts. NwOESC has been collaborating with consultant firm, RSM, to complete the steps necessary to obtain a federal energy credit. We are on-track currently to file for the credit in the late fall.

Governor DeWine signed a bill that expanded the sales tax holiday to allow tax-free purchases of tangible personal property costing under $500 per item. Ohio’s sales tax holiday has been expanded to 10 days from midnight, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, until 11:59 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2024. During the sales tax holiday, certain goods that cost $500 or less per item, may be purchased tax-free online and in-store, and are not limited to school supplies and clothing. For more details, visit: https://taxohio.gov/help-center/faqs/sales-and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday/sales%20and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday.

In closing, Mrs. Weir recognized the Administrative Team, office support staff, building maintenance & tech staff, and supervisors and consultants both at the main office and the IEC for their hard work this summer as we gear up for the start of the new school year.

This includes building preparation, event planning/details, PD planning and scheduling, recalibrating specialized programming, and staffing. Many hands working together makes this possible.

As all of the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 6:39 p.m. The next meeting will take place on August 27, 2024, at 6:00 p.m at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. The NwOESC Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., prior to the regular meeting.