ACME & American Legion Baseball Scores/Summaries For June 28th, 2022

TRYING TO TURN TWO … Montpelier’s Landon Fackler makes a throw to first base after getting the force out at second base. The Locos fell to Edgerton 13-9 but bounced back to defeat Hilltop 17-7 in an elimination game to stay alive in the ACME Williams County sectional tournament. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

ACME

North Central 11 Edon 2

EDON –Holding a 6-2 lead going to the seventh, No. 5 North Central tacked on five more runs to secure an 11-2 win over No. 4 Edon in a loser’s bracket game of the Williams County ACME sectional.

Joey Burt and Connor Gendron each registered three hits for North Central with Burt also knocking in three runs. Sam Moore pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to earn the win on the mound for the Eagles.

Garett Skiles had two hits and drove in both runs for the Bombers.

North Central will face another elimination game as they will take on Montpelier tonight in Bryan at 5pm.

N. CENTRAL 103 011 5 – 11 12 0

EDON 200 000 0 – 2 7 3

Records: North Central 7-7, Edon 4-9

WINNING PITCHER: Moore (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Sapp (6 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 11 atrikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Nester

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Beard-2 singles, 3 runs; J. Burt-3 doubles, 3 RBIs; Gendron-3 singles, RBI; Hicks-single, 3 RBIs; (Edon) Skiles-2 singles, 2 RBIs

Montpelier 17 Hilltop 7 (5 innings)

BRYAN – The Locos bounced back from a loss to Edgerton and defeated Hilltop 17-7 to stay alive in the ACME Williams County sectional.

Montpelier broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the second inning followed by six more runs in the third and then three runs in the fifth for the mercy rule win.

Garrett Girrell paced the Montpelier attack by going 3-4 with five RBIs and Easton Richmond went 2-4 and drove in four runs.

Zander Runkel singled twice and batted in three runs for Hilltop in the loss.

Montpelier will now battle North Central in a loser’s bracket contest tonight in Bryan at 5pm.

MONTPELIER 266 03 – 17 11 2

HILLTOP 240 10 – 7 7 3

Records: Montpelier 7-6, Hilltop 0-9

WINNING PITCHER: Thorp (1.2 innings, 2 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks) OTHER: Grant Girrell

LOSING PITCHER: Wade Wagner (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 10 runs, 7 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Schlosser

LEADING HITTERS: (Montpelier) Fackler-single, 2 RBIs; J. Richmond-single, 2 RBIs; Garrett Girrell-triple, 2 singles, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; E. Richmond-triple, single, 4 RBIs; Smith-double, RBI, 2 runs; (Hilltop) W. Wagner-double, 2 runs; Runkel-2 singles, 3 RBIs

Archbold 10 Tinora 8

NAPOLEON – Archbold sprinted to a 7-0 lead but had to hold off a Rams rally to claim the ACME Napoleon sectional title 10-8.

Tinora closed to within 7-5 and 9-7 but could get no closer. Krayton Kern had three hits and four RBIs for Archbold while Stephen Diller had two singles and three RBIs.

Archbold will now play in the district tournament at Archbold starting on July 7th.

TINORA 003 202 1 – 8 5 0

ARCHBOLD 160 201 X – 10 9 3

Records: Archbold 4-9

WINNING PITCHER: Burrowes (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER:

LOSING PITCHER: Wolfrum (1.2 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 7 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Castel, Ward

LEADING HITTERS: (Tinora) Radzik-double, RBI; Schwblin-double, single, 2 RBIs; Harris-2 RBIs; Moser-single, 3 RBIs; (Archbold) Kern-triple, double, single, 4 RBIs; Baun-double; Gomez-double, single; Diller-2 singles, 3 RBIs

OTHER SCORES:

Edgerton d. Montpelier 13-9

AMERICAN LEGION

Napoleon 4 Buffalo (MN) 0

Napoleon 10 Bartlett Legion 0 (5 innings)

KENAI, ALASKA – Napoleon Post 300 continued their dominance in Alaska with two shutouts to open the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tournament.

In the first game of the day, it was Jayden Jerger (Defiance) dominating on the mound with a complete game three-hitter in a 4-0 win. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) provided the offense for the River Bandits with two hits and three RBIs.

Napoleon got the bats going in the game two and used a combined one-hitter from Wade Liffick (Defiance) and Dade Robinson (Defiance) to cruise to a 10-0 win over the Bartlett Legion.

Tylor Yahraus Montpelier) had three hits to lead Napoleon who took advantage of nine errors by Bartlett.

NAPOLEON 010 010 2 – 4 7 1

BUFFALO 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

Records: Napoleon 22-3, Buffalo 6-7

WINNING PITCHER: Jerger (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Morrissette (6.2 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Anderson

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Schafer-triple, single; Deckrosh-home run, single, 3 RBIs; Delano-double; (Buffalo) Johnson-double

BARTLETT 000 00 – 0 1 9

NAPOLEON 610 21 – 10 9 0

Records: Bartlett 10-7, Napoleon 23-3

WINNING PITCHER: Liffick (4 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Robinson

LOSING PITCHER: Bacho (4 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Rust

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Yahraus-3 singles, 2 runs; Deckrosh-double, single, RBI