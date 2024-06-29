ACME BASEBALL: Baker’s Two-Run Double Lifts Edgerton Past Antwerp, 3-1

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DOMINANT PERFORMANCE (June 27, 2004) … Cory Herman fired a complete game with three hits and recorded seven strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Antwerp. VIEW 44 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

CLOSE PLAY … Edgerton first baseman Mason Elden lays the tag on Antwerp baserunner Jaxon Jones.

Edgerton 3 Antwerp 1

EDON – Edgerton’s Maddox Baker broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the fifth and they went on to a 3-1 win over Antwerp.

Cory Herman silenced the Archer bats as he tossed a complete ga...