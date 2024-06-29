The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Paulding County.

The incident took place shortly after 10:30 on Thursday night near the intersection of County Road 138 and Township Road 117.

A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jessica Renee Sauder, 33 of Paulding, was traveling east on 138 when it struck Christopher Lynn Smith, 44 of Paulding, who was walking east on 138 in the eastbound lane of travel.

Smith was transported to a hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Wrecker Service.