ACME BASEBALL: Edgerton’s Four-Run Sixth Inning Leads Way In 10-4 Win Over Edon

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WILLIAMS COUNTY ACME … Edgerton’s Kellen Sanchez lines a pitch during a 10-4 ACME baseball win at home over Edgerton. VIEW 117 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Edgerton 10 Edon 4

EDGERTON – Cory Herman had three singles and three RBIs as Edgerton pounded out 11 hits in a 10-4 win at home over Edon.

Kyler Sapp fronted Edon with a 3-3 night at the plate with an RBI and Justin Horne added a pair of singles.

EDON 000 004 0 – 4 10 2

EDGERTON 103 114 x - 10 11 0

WINNING PITCHER: Krontz ...