Fulton County Safe Communities Reminds Drivers & Riders That Motorcyclist Safety Is Everyone’s Safety

Wauseon, OH — Fulton County Safe Communities raises drivers’ awareness of motorcyclists during the summer months to help prevent motorcycle crashes, deaths and injuries on Fulton County roads.

“Motorcyclists will be out in force during the warm weather months,” said Fulton County Safe Communities Coordinator, Rachel Kinsman.

“Fatal crashes with motorcycles are on the rise, and helmet usage is on the decline. All motorists need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid fatal crashes.”

Fulton County data shows that during 2021-2023 there were 40 motorcycle-related crashes resulting in one motorcycle-related fatality.

Wearing a helmet is an important way for a motorcyclist to stay safe, but we all play a part. “It’s up to all motorists and motorcyclists to make our roads safer,” said Kinsman.

“It’s especially important for motorists to understand motorcycle safety challenges such as size and visibility, and riding practices like downshifting and weaving to be able to anticipate and respond to motorcyclist behavior.”

Here are some general tips to DRIVERS on how to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has all the rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful: motorcycle signals are often non-canceling and could have been forgotten. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Always allow more follow distance – three to four seconds – when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

“Motorcyclists must also take precautions to remain safe on the road,” added Kinsman. MOTORCYCLISTS can increase their safety by following these steps:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.

Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed.

Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn.

Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.

Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.

Never ride distracted or impaired.

“By following basic safety rules, we can all help prevent crashes,” concluded Kinsman. “Our message is for all drivers and riders: Share the responsibility of keeping our roads safe—always share the road.”

Concerned about traffic safety in Fulton County? We invite you to join us at our next FC Safe Communities meeting, contact Rachel Kinsman / Karen Pennington at 419.337.0915 for more details. Check us out on Facebook @FCsafecommunities