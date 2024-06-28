ACME BASEBALL: Hilltop Blasts Ayersville 14-1 In ACME Sectional Opener

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TOURNAMENT PLAY (June 28, 2024) … Hilltop’s Terry Rebeck lines a single to right field for one of his three hits on the night as Hilltop pounded Ayersville 14-1 at Fairview. VIEW 121 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

TWO BAGGER … Cameron Shimp clubs a double to left field and later hit a grand slam to lead the Cadets with six RBIs on the night.

Hilltop 14 Ayersville 1

SHERWOOD – The Cadets collected 12 hits on the night, led by three each from Cameron Schlosser and Terry Rebeck to defeat Ayer...