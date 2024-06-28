ANTWERP, OHIO – In a coordinated effort, multiple law enforcement agencies successfully apprehended a Mississippi man linked to a road rage incident.

The arrest occurred on Thursday, June 27, 2024, shortly after 4:00 P.M., when a commercial vehicle was intercepted on US 24, just east of the Ohio-Indiana state line.

The Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police were instrumental in stopping the vehicle. They were assisting Jasper County, Missouri law enforcement in tracking the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremiah Jerome Nix of Greenville, Mississippi, who was a suspect in a road rage incident.

Upon the arrival of Paulding County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Indiana law enforcement had already detained Nix.

An arrest warrant for Nix had been issued to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, charging him with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Shooting from a Motor Vehicle at a Person, and one count of Assault.

Nix is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail, where he awaits an extradition hearing.