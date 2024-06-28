Wanda Golden (1936 – 2024)

(Member Of Wauseon’s Northwest Church Of Christ)

Wanda Aleta Golden, age 87, passed away peacefully in her family’s home on June 26, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer.

Wanda was born in 1936 to the late Herbert and Ida Mae (Davis) Johnson in Amity, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marion “Sonny” Golden; her son, Ricky Golden; her sister, Irene (Marvin) Howell; her brother, Leonard (Katie) Johnson; and her nephew, Ricky Golden.

Wanda’s childhood was filled with hard work on her family’s farm as well as with budding and tying peach trees in neighboring orchards.

In her leisure time as a child, she and her friends enjoyed true freedom in the great outdoors, where they loved to fish, hunt squirrels, swing on grape vines across the snake-infested creek near their farm and climb the highest trees they could manage.

As a teenager she met her future husband, Sonny, at a local roller-skating rink and they dated several years before marrying in 1956. Together they raised a family of four sons and one daughter.

Wanda’s earliest job as a young adult was as a seamstress at Oberman Manufacturing in Arkansas, which produced pants for men and boys.

“I loved that job–man, could I fly,” she would say with pride as she recalled having such a high units-per-hour rate that management couldn’t quite believe it at first.

After Wanda and Sonny settled in Northwest Ohio, she worked at Mielke’s Nursing Home for several years, and at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center as a nurse’s aide and restorative aide for over 20 years.

Wanda’s children recall the tender loving care she lavished on them, the hard work she did both in and outside the home, her sense of humor, and her knack at games such as rook and dominoes.

Wanda was also a member of Northwest Church of Christ in Wauseon, where she worshiped and fellowshipped with her sisters and brothers in Christ. Wanda was the center of her family and will be cherished by them forever.

She is survived by daughter Sandra (James) Hutson, and sons Michael, Roger “Steven”, and Robert (Barbara) Golden. Also surviving are granddaughters Jessica (Robert) Knapp, Amanda (Tad) Lewis, Amber Golden, and Alyssa Golden, and grandsons Christopher, Nathan (Stephanie), Joshua (Ellen), Tristan, and Collin Golden, and Douglas (Isabel) Hutson. Wanda also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, with 2 additional great-greats on the way, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to recognize the outstanding care and professionalism of all the staff of Elara Caring Hospice, particularly that of Joanne Fankhauser, her nurse, who guided them through Wanda’s illness and passing. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 with a funeral service honoring Wanda’s life beginning at 10:00 AM on July 1, 2024, also at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating. Interment will be at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in her memory. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Wanda’s family.