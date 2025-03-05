DIVISION VII BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Edgerton Unable To Overcome Early Deficit In 38-33 Loss To Arlington

SWEET 16 MATCHUP … Joel Walkup powers up a shot in between Brady Griggs (#10) and Calvin Willow (#23) of Arlington in Tuesday night’s regional semifinal at Elida.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DIALING UP A LONG BALL … Edgerton’s Scottie Krontz lets fly for three in the first half of the Division VII regional semifinal at Elida.

Arlington 38, Edgerton 33

ELIDA – Edgerton fell behind 20-7 late in the second quarter but battled back in the second half before falling to Arlington (23-3) in the Division VII regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Edgerton hit back-to-back triples to close the first half to trim the Red Devils lead to 20-13 at halftime.