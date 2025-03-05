DIVISION VII BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Edgerton Unable To Overcome Early Deficit In 38-33 Loss To Arlington

SWEET 16 MATCHUP … Joel Walkup powers up a shot in between Brady Griggs (#10) and Calvin Willow (#23) of Arlington in Tuesday night’s regional semifinal at Elida.
(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
DIALING UP A LONG BALL … Edgerton’s Scottie Krontz lets fly for three in the first half of the Division VII regional semifinal at Elida.
Arlington 38, Edgerton 33
ELIDA – Edgerton fell behind 20-7 late in the second quarter but battled back in the second half before falling to Arlington (23-3) in the Division VII regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Edgerton hit back-to-back triples to close the first half to trim the Red Devils lead to 20-13 at halftime.
Edgerton closed to within three points on several occasions in the second half, the last time coming with 25.7 left in the game, but the potential game-tying triple was off the mark.
Edgerton (17-9), who was in the regionals for the first time since 2013, was paced in scoring by senior Cory Herman with 19.
ARLINGTON (38) – Vermillion 17; Metzger 4; Griggs 8; Cavinee 3; Willow 6; Heacock 0; Totals: 12-3-5 – 38
EDGERTON (33) – Krontz 0; Baker 5; Herman 19; Walkup 4; Sanchez 5; Weaver 0; Totals: 7-5-4 – 33
AHS 10 10 9 9 – 38
EHS 5 8 9 11 – 33
GAME STATISTICS
ARLINGTON: FG – 15/37 (41%); FT – 5/9 (56%); Rebounds – 20; Turnovers 3; EDGERTON: FG – 12/31 (39%); FT – 4/5 (80%); Rebounds – 23; Turnovers – 11