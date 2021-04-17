ADAMhs Board Approves Service Contracts Totaling More Than $5.4 Million For New Fiscal Year

Some $5.44 million in contracts for behavioral health services for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1, were approved by the Four County ADAMhs Board on April 8.

The funding agreements are largely a continuation of the services that the board currently covers with one exception.

Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio’s $950,000 contract includes $300,000 for the local match of a state capital improvement grant to build a women’s transitional housing facility on property that the agency owns near Fayette.

Once completed, the eight bed facility would provide supported housing for women who have completed a residential substance use program while they transition to independent living.

Other contracts approved for the 2022 fiscal year include: Maumee Valley Guidance Center, $1,507,550; A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, $1,430,550; Health Partners of Western Ohio, $540,000; and New Home Development Company, $480,500.

Also: The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, $115,000; the Williams County Health Department as the fiscal agent for all four county health departments, $115,000; Arrowhead Behavioral Health; $100,000; Drug-Free Coalitions in Swanton and Fulton, Defiance and Williams counties, a total of $100,000; Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission P.A.T.H. Center, $80,000; and Quadco Rehabilitation Center, $25,000.

The $115,000 for the county health departments is for the mental health awareness programming (called “4 your mental health”) that they plan and implement.

The board also approved a contract with Carla B. Davis to provide legal representation for the board at probate hearings that are held at the state psychiatric hospital in Toledo. Her rate is $125 per hour.

Two contract amendments were approved for A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health as a result of additional federal and state funding that the board has received to deal with COVID-related issues.

A federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funded contract totaling $73,882 will be used by A Renewed Mind to cover any care-related costs of persons or families who have had a behavioral health crisis as well as the coronavirus.

The second contract amendment was for $95,402 of state funding for behavioral health crisis screening and transportation costs during the current fiscal year.

A contract amendment was also approved for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. An additional $26,200 in federal funds that were designated for Recovery Services for the Ohio State Opioid Response project was received.

Finally, the board allocated $2,740 to support its share of the cost of a new Defiance County health needs assessment and $3,500 to assist the Williams County Health Department complete a grant application for a federal drug-free community grant.

Giesige updated the board on state legislation that has been proposed that would reduce the number of volunteer board members needed on multi-county mental health boards. Currently, a full board would total 18.

He explained that legislation that is being proposed would allow multi-county boards to determine how many members would be appointed with a maximum of 18 or as few as five.

The Four County board currently has 15 members with three unfilled positions. It has been a number of years since all 18 positions have been filled.

Giesige also reported that the board has received a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) grant from the state to train law enforcement personnel on the best ways to respond to mental health crisis calls. A fall training is being planned.

Finally, he reported that most ADAMhs Board staff will continue to work from home through June and that ADAMhs Board meetings will continue to be held virtually through June as well.