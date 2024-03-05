Advantage Archives Mission: To Be Presented At March Meeting Of Fulton County Genealogical Society

(PRESS RELEASE) DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. Larry Eckhardt from Advantage Archives will be joining us by Zoom to share the history and scope of their organization as well as how their service can help you find your ancestors.

Advantage Archives is the company that digitized our local newspapers as well as newspapers, yearbooks, and many other documents across the United States. If your family wasn’t from Fulton County, or even Ohio, you can learn something helpful here!

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are at the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!