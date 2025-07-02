Edon Class Of 1953 Celebrates 72nd Reunion

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CLASS REUNION … The 1953 Edon High School class held their 72nd class reunion on June 20, 2025 at Rita’s Restaurant, Edgerton, Ohio. There were 5 class members in attendance. Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Angela (Siebenaler) Brigle, Edon and Marilyn (Maybee) Osborn, Edon. Back row: Dayton Hake, Ft. Wayne, IN.; Robert Livensparger, Archbold and Marjorie (Kaiser) Eyster, Angola, IN. The group had an enjoyable time talking about being 72 years out of school. The class started with 41 classmates with 26 classmates passing away.