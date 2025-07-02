Wrong Way Driver Killed In Five Vehicle Crash On I-75 In Allen County

PRESS RELEASE – On July 1, 2025, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on I-75 near Beaverdam, Ohio in Allen County.

Donald Eckler, age 82, from Lincolnton, North Carolina was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Mr. Eckler hit a 2022 Mercedes­ Benz Sprinter van head on. The Mercedes-Benz was driven by Yazan Aljayousi, age 22, from Dearborn, Michigan.

A 2014 Freightliner Semi driven by Douglas Smith, age 53, from Bay City, Michigan struck debris from the crash and a 2017 Acura RDX, driven by Sukhpal Dhaliwal, age 40, from Tipp City, Ohio that had swerved to avoid the crash.

The Acura then went off the right side of the roadway and overturned. A 2016 Honda Pilot, driven by Terrance Lajiness, age 59, from Rockwood, Michigan also struck debris from the crash.

Donald Eckler was not wearing a safety belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was transported from the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office to Bailiff and Sons Funeral Home in Cridersville, Ohio.

Yazan Aljayousi suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by Bluffton EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Sukhpal Dhaliwal suffered minor injuries and was treated at the crash scene. Douglas Smith and Terrance Lajiness were not injured in the crash.

The Chevrolet sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Miller Auto. The Mercedes-Benz sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Miller Performance.

The Acura sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Kenny’s Towing. The Honda sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene after assistance from Big Daddy’s Towing. The Freightliner sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Beaverdam-Richland Fire, Beaverdam-Richland EMS, Bluffton EMS, Bath Township EMS, The Ohio Department of Transportation, Beaverdam Fleet, Miller Auto, Miller Performance, Kenny’s Towing, Big Daddy’s Towing, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to put their phones down while driving and wear their safety belts. The crash remains under investigation.