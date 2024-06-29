ALDI Adding Future Hillsdale Location

Sam Fry, the city of Hillsdale’s marketing and economic development director, confirmed last week that ALDI will be expanding into Hillsdale within the next few years.

ALDI has submitted a site plan to the city’s Planning Commission for review and intends to build its new store directly across from Hillsdale’s Meijer which opened this spring.

The site sits on the corner of Carleton Road and Moore Road and is fully inside the city, Fry said, meaning no need for a 425 agreement with Fayette Township which allowed for Meijer to build.

ALDI’s public relations department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A news release issued on March 7 indicated ALDI intends to add 800 additional stores nationwide by the end of 2028 but the locations of the new stores was not disclosed.

‘We’re obviously interested in any developers interested in coming into the city of Hillsdale,’ Fry said. ‘There’s a lot of momentum in Hillsdale with what’s been going on recently.’

