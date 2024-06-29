Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur was recently involved in a tense confrontation at Detroit Metro Airport Friday, caught on video.

The altercation began when a man approached Kaptur while placing his camera close to her face, questioning President Biden’s mental clarity and suggesting he step down after a lackluster CNN debate performance.

As Kaptur was adjusting her luggage, the man recorded their interaction. Initially, Kaptur stared into the camera before seizing the phone from the individual’s hands, abruptly ending the video.

Throughout the encounter, Kaptur repeatedly inquired about the man’s residence, asking, “Where do you live? Where do you live? What town?” while they moved in a circle.

In response to the incident, Kaptur’s campaign spokesperson, Alexandra Wilcox, stated that while asking questions is valid, it is unacceptable for an unknown person to invade the Congresswoman’s personal space with a camera.

This incident occurs at a pivotal moment for Kaptur, who is contending with a challenging re-election campaign in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur, a seasoned public servant, representing the Williams County – Fulton County areas of Northwest Ohio. The Village Reporter has reached out to Rep. Kaptur’s office for further comment.