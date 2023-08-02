Ali Held Herman Memorial Run / Walk Makes Donation To Inclusive Playground

One of the beneficiaries of the Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk on Saturday, July 22, was the Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground.

Thanks to all the organizers, volunteers, and participants who made the event so successful and helped raise $3,500 for the future play area.

Williams County will significantly benefit from their efforts, and everyone involved with the playground is grateful for their donation.

Pictured during the check presentation from left to right are family members Casen, Cole, Jeremy, and Mia Herman, Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, City of Bryan, Director of Parks and Recreation Ben Dominique, Bryan Parks and Recreation Board Member Paula Kline, Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk committee members Tyla Hepker and Lisa Bible, family members Loren and Cyndi Held, and Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk committee member Danae Polley.