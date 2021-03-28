Alive After 5 Returns To Downtown Bryan In 2021!

The popular monthly Alive After 5 events will return to downtown Bryan beginning in April 2021.

Created by the Bryan Development Foundation in 2019, Alive After 5 participating businesses and organizations stay open late to provide an opportunity for the public to see all of the great things these hometown entities have to offer, along with specials, refreshments, live music, contests, and much more.

Due to COVID-19 impacts, no Alive After 5 events were held in 2020. However, local merchants and organizations are eager to bring this program back to the community.

Alive After 5 events are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, April through October. The events feature fun family activities, contests, scavenger hunts, awards, and shopping and dining opportunities.

Alive After 5 2021 dates and themes are: April 15, Bryan Blooms; May 20, National Pet Month; June 17, Bryan Business Mascots; July 15, Patriotic – Veteran; August 19, Blues and Brews Night; September 16, Kick Off to Fall; October 21, Pumpkin Walk.

A special new bonus Alive After 5 event, The Bryan Chocolate Walk, is scheduled for Thursday, May 6. Tickets are required for The Bryan Chocolate Walk. All other Alive After 5 events are free and open to the public.

Alive After 5 sponsors include Premier Bank, Spangler Candy Company, Amerimade Realty, Bard Manufacturing, Coldwell Banker, State Bank, Andres, O’Neil & Lowe, LS Wealth Management, Fireovid Financial Group and the Bryan Development Foundation. The Alive After 5 planning team includes Cheryl Andres, Mary Leatherman, Mary Lozowski, Ann Spangler, Misty King, and Teresa and Kevin Maynard.

Check the Bryan Development Foundation Facebook page for additional details on each of these upcoming events.