Kiwanis Club Of Bryan Awards 2026 Scholarships To 11 Students

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
KIWANIS SCHOLARSHIPS … The guests of honor at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s meeting of June 10, 2026 were the winners of the 2026 Kiwanis Scholarships. The Kiwanis Club of Bryan awards a scholarship to each of the eight high schools in Williams County along with three awards to students from Four County Career Center. Pictured in the front row from left to right: Abigail Oberlin (Stryker), Ella Osborn (Edon), Islynn Crafts (Four County). Back row, left to right: Kelvin Woodring (Fairview), Simon Kellogg (Bryan), Carter Eckley (North Central), Kenneth Smeltzer (Montpelier), and Scott Bowers (Four County). Not pictured are Molly Dickinson (Hilltop), Jackson Flower (Edgerton) and Jesus Guillen (Four County). Congratulations to all.