All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry Provides Nearly $16,000 In Free Dental Care To Local Children

NAPOLEON, Ohio – Twenty-nine local children received dental care at no cost during All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry’s Give Kids a Smile event on Friday, Sept. 11.

The event provided $15,848 in free dentistry, helping children and families in the community get important preventive and restorative care without the financial burden.

Throughout the day, the All About Kids team of volunteers provided more than 75 procedures, including 20 cleanings, 30 sealants, six fillings, nine extractions and three frenectomies.

Beyond the numbers, the event gave children a chance to receive needed care in a setting designed to help them feel comfortable, supported and excited about taking care of their smiles.

For some families, access to dental care can be limited by cost, insurance coverage or other barriers. Give Kids a Smile gave local children who were uninsured or underinsured a chance to receive care, while giving parents greater peace of mind about their child’s oral health.

The day also reflected All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry’s commitment to changing the way children and families experience dentistry.

Team members focused not only on treating immediate dental needs but also on creating positive experiences to help children feel more comfortable and confident about future visits. Some children were even sad when it was time to leave the office.

This was the first Give Kids a Smile event hosted independently by All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry.

The event was made possible by the time, skills and generosity of the All About Kids team and the support of families throughout the community.