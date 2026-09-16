Governor DeWine Proclaims Sept. 25 Dolly Parton Day In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel have signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day, to celebrate her life, legacy and generosity.

Dolly Parton rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most beloved entertainers in the world. Through her charity work with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she devoted herself to literacy and children.

More than 1 million Ohio children from all 88 counties have taken part in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio since the statewide program started in 2019.

Each child in the program gets a free, high-quality book in the mail every month, picked for the child’s age.

Parents can enroll their children, from birth to age 5, in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio at ohioimaginationlibrary.org.