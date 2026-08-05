The Alvordton-Millcreek Township Fire Department and Kunkle Farms LLC present the 2026 Plow Days on Saturday, August 8 along US Route 20 in Alvordton, featuring the 20 Series John Deere tractor. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and plowing begins at 11 a.m., with a Firemen’s Chicken BBQ served beginning at 11 a.m. See the full details below.
Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday, August 8
By Newspaper StaffUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
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