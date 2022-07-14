AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Finish Regular Season With Wins Over Pemberville & Adrian

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 14, 2022

News Article Views: 135

July 12th, 2022

Napoleon 15 Pemberville Legion 6

PEMBERVILLE – Napoleon Legion Post 300 fell behind early 5-2 but used a six-run third inning and added another six runs in the fifth to pull away for a 15-6 win.

Mark Butler (Defiance), Chase Clark (Antwerp), and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) all went deep for the River Bandits with Clark adding four RBIs as Napoleon racked up 17 hits.

NAPOLEON       206 060 001 – 15 17 0

PEMBERVILLE 321 000 000 – 6   6  2

Records: Napoleon 34-4

WINNING PITCHER: Bok (7.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks) OTHER: Liffick

LOSING PITCHER: Marten (1 inning, 5 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) OTHER: Craig, Rice, Revels

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Butler-home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Clark-home run, single 4 RBIs; Deckrosh-home run, double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Schafer-double, single, 2 runs; Krouse-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Rubinstein-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Delano-3 singles, 3 RBIs; (Pemberville) Tolles-home run, double, single, RBI, 3 runs; Wise-double; Rice-single, 2 RBIs

July 13th, 2022

Napoleon 18 Adrian Legion 2 (6 innings)

ADRIAN – The River Bandits jumped out to a 13-0 lead en route to win number 35 on the year to conclude the regular season.

DJ Newman (Archbold) was 3-3 hitting for Napoleon with Ethan Steinke (Edon), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Mark Butler (Defiance), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier), and Wade Liffick (Defiance) each recording two RBIs.

Napoleon opens the double-elimination District 1 tournament at Ottawa on Saturday at 1pm versus Pemberville.

NAPOLEON  490 320 – 18 15 0

ADRIAN        000 20x –   2  4  3

Records: Napoleon 35-4

WINNING PITCHER: Deckrosh (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Newman, Gerken

LOSING PITCHER: Stover (1 inning, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk) OTHER: Lansdell, McGuigan, Bledsoe, Hayes, Parker

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Newman-double, 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Steinke-2 RBIs, 2 runs; Deckrosh-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Schafer-double, single, RBI, 2 runs; Butler-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Yahraus-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Liffick-2 RBIs; Woods-double, single, RBI, 4 runs; (Adrian) Bledsoe-triple, double, RBI

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Finish Regular Season With Wins Over Pemberville & Adrian"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*