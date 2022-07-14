AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Finish Regular Season With Wins Over Pemberville & Adrian

Facebook

July 12th, 2022

Napoleon 15 Pemberville Legion 6

PEMBERVILLE – Napoleon Legion Post 300 fell behind early 5-2 but used a six-run third inning and added another six runs in the fifth to pull away for a 15-6 win.

Mark Butler (Defiance), Chase Clark (Antwerp), and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) all went deep for the River Bandits with Clark adding four RBIs as Napoleon racked up 17 hits.

NAPOLEON 206 060 001 – 15 17 0

PEMBERVILLE 321 000 000 – 6 6 2

Records: Napoleon 34-4

WINNING PITCHER: Bok (7.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks) OTHER: Liffick

LOSING PITCHER: Marten (1 inning, 5 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) OTHER: Craig, Rice, Revels

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Butler-home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Clark-home run, single 4 RBIs; Deckrosh-home run, double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Schafer-double, single, 2 runs; Krouse-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Rubinstein-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Delano-3 singles, 3 RBIs; (Pemberville) Tolles-home run, double, single, RBI, 3 runs; Wise-double; Rice-single, 2 RBIs

July 13th, 2022

Napoleon 18 Adrian Legion 2 (6 innings)

ADRIAN – The River Bandits jumped out to a 13-0 lead en route to win number 35 on the year to conclude the regular season.

DJ Newman (Archbold) was 3-3 hitting for Napoleon with Ethan Steinke (Edon), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Mark Butler (Defiance), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier), and Wade Liffick (Defiance) each recording two RBIs.

Napoleon opens the double-elimination District 1 tournament at Ottawa on Saturday at 1pm versus Pemberville.

NAPOLEON 490 320 – 18 15 0

ADRIAN 000 20x – 2 4 3

Records: Napoleon 35-4

WINNING PITCHER: Deckrosh (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Newman, Gerken

LOSING PITCHER: Stover (1 inning, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk) OTHER: Lansdell, McGuigan, Bledsoe, Hayes, Parker

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Newman-double, 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Steinke-2 RBIs, 2 runs; Deckrosh-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Schafer-double, single, RBI, 2 runs; Butler-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Yahraus-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Liffick-2 RBIs; Woods-double, single, RBI, 4 runs; (Adrian) Bledsoe-triple, double, RBI