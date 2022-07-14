Sue Dewire (1935-2022)

Facebook

Sue Ann Gearhart Dewire met the angels peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sue was born in Edon, Ohio, to Fred and Mabel Fix Gearhart on June 8, 1935.



She married her love, Willard Connie Dewire, on December 27, 1953. Together, in Hamilton, Indiana, they raised four children, Douglas, David, Claire, and Amy, along with two of Sue’s nieces, Margo and Rickie Jo, who lost their mother at a young age.

During their formative years, she instilled in her children the importance of family, community, faith, and what it means to be a good neighbor.



Over the years, Sue dedicated her life to the people she loved. She worked various jobs and served in many different roles within her community and church, though no role was more important to her than her job as a mother.

She truly cherished being a mom and went on to become the very best grandma and great-grandma.



If love is a language, Sue’s love language was food. Many of her recipes made their debut in the Pettisville Meats deli and are enjoyed still today by the market’s loyal patrons.

No one ever went hungry when Sue was around. Over the years, her home was a safe place for all who entered. The fridge was always full, the door was usually unlocked, and the porch light was on.



The great loves of Sue’s life were Connie and her children and, subsequently, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma Sue was quick to delight in the things that her family loved.

From showing horses to archery, track and field to theater, gymnastics to aviation, if we loved it, she loved it–simple as that.

Sue spent many years traveling to different parts of the country to show up for her children and grandchildren.

She never missed an opportunity to cheer on her loved ones and her steadfast and enduring support shaped them into the people they are today.



In addition to feeding everyone, Sue also loved creating things. She enjoyed art and spent a lot of time working with flowers and painting in her studio.

Similar to the delicious things she made in the kitchen, Sue shared her art with those she loved and her pieces will be treasured and passed down for generations to come.



Our beloved matriarch joins her mother and father in heaven, along with eight of her siblings, including Fern, Donald, Jacob, Richard, Gene, John, Larry, and Daniel. She also reunites with Margo Teegardin, her niece, whom she raised as a daughter.

Those left to miss her terribly, but carry out her legacy of kindness and generosity, include her husband, Connie; her brother, William; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by her children, Douglas (Jayne) Dewire, David Dewire, Claire McIntosh, and Amy (Tyler) Cool, along with her niece, Rickie Jo (Joe) Kohne. The daughters of Margo and Rickie Jo, Tricia, Jenn, Callie, Kimberly, Laura, and Sarah, will also remember Aunt Sue for the impact she had on their lives. Her grandchildren, who remember their gram for her muffins and willingness to try any recipe from the Betty Crocker Kids Cookbook, include Austin (Megan), Hannah (Orie), Emily, Laura (Drew), Margaret, Alex (Conner), and Logan. Her great-grandchildren are Hazen, Hadley, Harlow, Farryn, Finnegan, Freya, Douglas, and Charlotte.

A celebration of Sue’s life will take place on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Edon United Methodist Church with Reverend Doug Widdowson officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 1:00-5:00 P.M. in Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Edon United Methodist Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.