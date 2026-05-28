America’s 250th Banner Project Puts Student Art On Display In Downtown Archbold

The Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Black Swamp Arts Council, is proud to announce the completion of the America’s 250th Student Banner Project, now displayed throughout downtown Archbold along North and South Defiance Street.

The community-wide art initiative invited students in grades 5–12 to submit original artwork celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

More than 50 student entries were submitted, with 34 designs selected to be professionally produced and displayed as street banners for the 2026–2027 spring and summer seasons.

The top 4 featured student winners include:

— Alana Tracz

— Emma Evans

— Estella Martin

— Addison Dominique

The project was made possible through the support of local Chamber member sponsors, the Black Swamp Arts Council and the dedicated work of area art teachers Kara Rosene and Laura Kennedy, who encouraged and guided students throughout the creative process.

“These banners are more than decorations — they represent community pride, creativity, patriotism and the incredible talent of our local students,” said Wendy Gericke of the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are so proud of every student who participated.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to drive through downtown Archbold to view the banners now proudly displayed throughout the community.