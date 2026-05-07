April Students Of The Month For Hilltop High School & Junior High

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
APRIL SELECTIONS … The Hilltop High School and Junior High Students of the Month are as follows: Front row left to right: Brett Neely, Carlee Schaffner, Alejandro Rubalcava, Landon Bleikamp, Samantha Grimm, Ethan Altman, and Ian Hansen. Middle row left to right: Arend Schuurman, Brayden Tyler, Ethan Clark, Bliss Jones, Tessa Jones, Keira Merillat, Kenzi Gerig, and Kenley Routt. Back row left to right: Sam McAfee, Aaden Judy, Emily Suydam, Brooklynn Gault, Addison Buehler, and Brynn Rodriguez. Absent from the photo are Raelee Rasey and Zia Siegel.