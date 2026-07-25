Archbold 10U Blue Wins NWOAL Championship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
LEAGUE CHAMPS … The Archbold 10U Blue team finished the season with a 20–2 record and captured the NWOAL 10U League Championship. In the title game, Archbold rallied from behind by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Wauseon Black, 9–8. Front row: Grayson Stickley. Middle front: Caleb Lewis, Brody Stuckey, Silas Storrer, Isaiah Wiemken, Cannon Stickley (bat boy). Middle back: Graham Gerken, Silas Perez, Creighton Dominique, Shiloh Verhoff, Ryker Binkley. Back row: Andrew Stickley (coach), Derric Martinez (coach). Not pictured: Gavin Bosco.