Christopher L. Ely (1974 – 2026)

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(Worked At Pioneer Main Stop)

Christopher Lee Ely, 52, of Pioneer, passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2026. He was born July 24, 1974, in Hudson, Michigan, to Roy G. and Rosemary E. (Carr) Ely.

Chris graduated from Hanover-Horton High School in Hanover, Michigan, in 1993. He was an avid sports fan and knew all his favorite players by name and their stats. He especially enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Red Wings and the University of Michigan.

Chris proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, serving as a military police officer. He was currently employed at the Pioneer Main Stop, where he worked as a cashier and in stocking.

He is survived by his father, Roy G. Ely; sister, Catina (Mike) Baldwin of Parma, Michigan; brother Corey (Terri) Carr in Kentucky; a half-brother, Roy G. Ely Jr. in Fayette; a half-sister, Billy Jo (Brandon) Kavanagh; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dogs, who he considered his children.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Fred and Wilma Ely, and Herbert and Mary Carr.

He will be remembered for his love of sports, his dedication to his career, his service to his country, and the special bond he shared with his beloved dogs. His family and friends will cherish the memories they made with him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.