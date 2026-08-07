Archbold Class Of 1956 Celebrates 70th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
REUNION … The Archbold High School Class of 1956 recently celebrated its 70th class reunion at the Barn Restaurant in Sauder Village, Archbold. Attending the reunion were Sue Fankhauser Riegsecker, Nancy Ruffer Howe, Doris DeGroff Harris, Susanne Miller Johnson, Barbara Smucker Liggett, Donna Waldelich Friesen, Donna Miller Burkholder, JoAnne Beck Wilson, Dale Storrer, Diane Hitt Miller, Bruce Werder, Howard Grime, Tom Mekus, Gene Sauder, Roger Grieser and Lowell Rupp.