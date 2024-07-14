Archbold Community Theatre Presents “Children Of Eden” Musical

VIEW 21 PHOTOS OF THIS PERFORMANCE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Archbold Community Theatre presented the “Children of Eden” musical this past week. The musical was held in the Archbold High School Auditorium.

Showtimes for the musical were held from July 11th to July 13th at 7:30 p.m., with an additional showing on July 14th at 2:30 p.m.

The Archbold Community Theatre b...