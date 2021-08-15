Archbold Football Coach Speaks To Rotarians About 2021 Season

David Dominique starts his seventh season as Archbold’s head football coach when the Bluestreaks travel to Genoa on August 20 to open the 2021 season.

Coach Dominique told Archbold Rotarians that he has just over 60 players on this year’s squad, including returning quarterback D.J. Newman.

The team goals are the same as they are every year — win the NWOAL title and beat Wauseon — a team that he expects to challenge Archbold and Liberty Center for the league championship. However, he added Delta could be a dark horse contender as well.

Leading up to the season, the football team completed two community service projects — washing fire trucks and cleaning the garage bay as well as painting 40 mailbox poles for Fairlawn retirement community in just 40 minutes.

Coach Dominique is Archbold High School’s computer/tech teacher and yearbook adviser. The program was arranged by Royal Short.